Arizona State Retirement System Takes $250,000 Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 2,453 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $76,386.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.83. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

