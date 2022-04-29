Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

