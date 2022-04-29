Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,330,080 shares of company stock valued at $68,169,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

