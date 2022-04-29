Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 35.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,918,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $630.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 82.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

