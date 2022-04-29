AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $58.09 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

