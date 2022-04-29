B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGS stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

