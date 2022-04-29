Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,182 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

