Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,523 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Energizer by 21,548.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Energizer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

