Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,341 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.62% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000.

KOCT stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $28.28.

