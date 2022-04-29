Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

ISCB stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.