Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,961 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

PNW stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

