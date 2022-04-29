Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 918 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

