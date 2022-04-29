Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BUI stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

