Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,226,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 272,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 199,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 147.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 181,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 133.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $41.26 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $45.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

