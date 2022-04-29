Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,521 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after buying an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $20,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.