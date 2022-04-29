Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,836 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

