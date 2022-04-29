Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,137 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

