Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $119,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average is $125.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

