Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of RFV stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29.

