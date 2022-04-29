Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

