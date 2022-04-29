Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 172,880 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $195.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $220.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average is $207.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.