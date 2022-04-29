Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 19.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DTP opened at $53.10 on Friday. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

