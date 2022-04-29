Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTN opened at $83.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04.

