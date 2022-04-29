Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,375.98 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,336.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,250.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 64.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 103 shares of company stock valued at $132,137. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

