Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $55.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.

