Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

