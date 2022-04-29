Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 293.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86.

