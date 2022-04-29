Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.