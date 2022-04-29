Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MINC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MINC opened at $46.47 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

