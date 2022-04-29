Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 223,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

