Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

