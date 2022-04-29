Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

