Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

FTXL stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

