Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Principal Active High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 360.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 95.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period.

Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

