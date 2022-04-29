Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,513,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

STT opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

