Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

