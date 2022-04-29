Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

