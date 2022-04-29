Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $57.81 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

