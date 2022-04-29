Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,797 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $13,358,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

