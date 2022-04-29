Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,657 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 225.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after buying an additional 294,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after buying an additional 100,954 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 18.6% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,489,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.31.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

