Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,719 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 888,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 594,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

