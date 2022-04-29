Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,714 Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 51,122.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 424,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

Shares of PSFD opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

