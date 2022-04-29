Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 218,291 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,544,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSM opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

