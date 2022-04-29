Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $48.45 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

