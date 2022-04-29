Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

