Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,654 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in APA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.39.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APA opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

