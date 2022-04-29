Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,030 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSR opened at $10.50 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

