Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 232.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $3,227,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 25.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,408,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,251,091 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

