Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,662 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

HPE stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.