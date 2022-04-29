Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

